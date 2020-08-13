COVID-19: Gujarat adds 1,092 new cases; tally tops 75,000

With 1,092 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's tally crossed the 75,000 -mark on Thursday, while 18 more patients died due to the infection, five of them in Surat district, the state Health Department said. The statewide tally increased to 75,482 with the addition of 1,092 new cases, said a release by the Health Department.

It said 18 persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 2,733, the release said. Of these, five died in Surat district, followed by four in Ahmedabad, three in Rajkot and one each in Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Gir-Somnath, Jamnagar, Kutch and Vadodara districts, it said.

The release said 1,046 persons also recovered and discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 58,439. The state government said it has conducted over 50,000 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, almost double than what it was a week back.

With 50,817 tests conducted in one day, the per million average has now gone up to 781.80 test, almost double than what it was a week back, the release said. The release said Gujarat has conducted 11,59,822 tests so far, of which 14,310 cases are still active.

Among these, 79 patients are on ventilator support, while 14,231 are stable. Notably, with a significant number of recoveries being registered in the last couple of weeks, active cases are gradually decreasing.

As against 14,905 active cases on August 6, the number came down to 14,310 on Thursday, a decrease of 595 cases in a week. With 1,092 new cases on Thursday, Gujarat was on the 14th spot in the country in terms of daily fresh infections.

Of these, 251 cases were reported from Surat district alone, while Ahmedabad was the on second spot with 166. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 75,482, new cases 1092, deaths 2,733, discharged 58,439, active cases 14,310, people tested so far 11,59,822.