Editors Guild condemns incidents of assaults on journalists in Delhi, Bengaluru

The Editors Guild of India on Thursday termed as "reprehensible" the separate incidents of assault on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru and demanded that police authorities must quickly take necessary steps to initiate action against the guilty in both the cases. In a statement, the guild "unequivocally condemned" the recent attacks on journalists while they were on duty. "Three journalists working with The Caravan were allegedly assaulted while they were in northeast Delhi's North Ghonda neighbourhood on August 11 to report on a complainant in the recent communal violence case in the capital," the Guild said.

They also say they were subjected to communal slurs, threatened with murder and sexually harassed, it alleged. "On the same day in Bengaluru, as many as four journalists belonging to India Today, The News Minute and Suvarna News 24X7 were reportedly attacked by the city police," the Guild said. These journalists at that time were on duty, reporting on the vandalism and police shooting in the wake of a mob violence in the city, it said.

"Both attacks are reprehensible. The freedom of the media to discharge its responsibilities without fear or harassment is an important and indispensable attribute of a functioning democracy," the Guild said. The case of assault on journalists working with The Caravan shows a dangerous trend where communally inspired people can assault and harass journalists with impunity in the presence of an indifferent police, it said. The Bengaluru incident also highlights the failure of the law enforcement agencies in maintaining an environment where the media can function freely and without fear, the Guild said.

"The Editors Guild of India demands that the police authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru take cognizance of both the cases and quickly take necessary steps to initiate action against the guilty," the statement said.