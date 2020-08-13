Left Menu
Indian Railways launches e-pass module for its employees

The Railway Board Chairman on Thursday released the e-pass module for online pass generation and ticket booking for Railway employees on Thursday through a video conference, informed a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The virtual event was attended by the FC/Railways and other board members.

"With this facility, Railway employees will neither have to come to the office for applying for a pass nor will they have to wait for the pass to be issued. Employees will be able to apply for a pass online from anywhere and get the e-pass generated online. The complete application and generation process of the pass is mobile friendly. Ticket booking on pass may also be done online on IRCTC site," the statement said. It further informed that the process for issuance of the pass had been largely manual in the Indian Railways, and there was no facility for booking of ticket online for Railway employees. This facility would now help those employees use their pass in a hassle-free manner and simultaneously ease the issuance process.

"The e-pass module had been developed by CRIS under the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) project and will be rolled out in a phased manner. HRMS project is a comprehensive plan for the digitization of the complete HR process of Indian Railway. A total of 21 modules have been planned in HRMS. Basic data entry of around 97 per cent railway employees has been completed in the Employee master and e-service record modules of HRMS which was launched last year," it added. (ANI)

