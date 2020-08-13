Rs 31.68 lakh cash recovered from bus passenger in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:01 IST
The police on Thursday recovered Rs 31.68 lakh unaccounted cash from a passenger travelling in a Jalandhar-bound bus, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Navjot Singh Mahal said during checking, the police recovered Rs 31,68,950 from a passenger identified as Sukhwinder.
He failed to furnish any valid documents to support the case, he said, adding Sukhwinder claimed that he was working as a helper at a jewellery shop in Pathankot. The SSP said the police had called officials of the Income Tax Department for further investigation.