Left Menu
Development News Edition

India announces USD 500 million assistance for mega infra project in Maldives

In the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed to Shahid India's decision to extend in-principle urgent assistance to the government of Maldives by way of a soft loan arrangement in view of the financial challenges being faced by the island nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:02 IST
India announces USD 500 million assistance for mega infra project in Maldives

India on Thursday announced a USD 500 million assistance for the Maldives to help it implement a mega connectivity project linking its capital Male with three neighbouring islands. India also announced the launch of a regular cargo ferry service as well as the start of an air travel bubble between the two countries. The first flight under the air bubble is expected to commence on August 18. The announcements were made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a virtual meeting he held with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid. In the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed to Shahid India's decision to extend in-principle urgent assistance to the government of Maldives by way of a soft loan arrangement in view of the financial challenges being faced by the island nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The 6.7 km Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in Maldives, linking Male with Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi islands, officials said. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said India will fund the implementation of GMCP through a USD 400 million line of credut and USD 100 million grant. "This 6.7 km bridge project connecting Male with Gulhifalhu Port & Thilafushi industrial zone will help revitalise and transform Maldivian economy," he said.

People familiar with the GMCP said it was a key election promise of the ruling MDP for which Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih sought India’s assistance during his meeting with Jaishankar in September last year. "Once completed, this landmark project will streamline connectivity between the four islands, thereby boosting economic activity, generating employment and promoting holistic urban development in the Malé region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

As of now, the 1.39 km Maldives-China Friendship bridge connecting Male with Hulhule and Hulhumale is the most visible infrastructure project in the island nation. However, sources said, once implemented, GMCP will render the 1.39 km bridge insignificant. They said it will help in demonstrating India’s overarching presence in Maldives through a high-visibility project in the Greater Male region and showcase India’s expertise in conceptualising and implementing a complex infrastructural project. India is also extending financial support for construction of a port in Gulhifahu.

"The cargo ferry service will enhance sea connectivity and provide predictability in supplies for importers in Maldives and exporters in India. It will also reduce logistics costs and times for traders," the MEA said. Referring to creation of an air bubble, it said Maldives is the first neighboring country with which an air bubble is being operationalized.

"The air bubble symbolises India’s support to shore up tourism arrivals and revenues in the Maldives. Health protocols in both countries will be strictly followed. The first flight under the Air Bubble is expected to commence on August 18," the MEA said. In the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed to Shahid India's decision to renew quotas for supply of essential commodities to Maldives for the year 2020-21. "The commodities include food items like potatoes, onions, rice, wheat, flour, sugar, dal and eggs as well as river sand and stone aggregates. The quotas assure food security, and the supply of essential construction items, and thereby provide certainty and price stability for such essential items in the Maldives," the MEA said. On the financial assistance, the MEA said,"Exact modalities of the loan arrangement are being finalised by the two sides." The MEA said Jaishankar expressed happiness that India and Maldives worked very closely in dealing with COVID-19, and that the island nation is the largest beneficiary among the neighbouring countries receiving New Delhi's assistance to tackle the pandemic.

It said Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s continued commitment for all possible support to the Maldives for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic. The external affairs minister and Maldives' foreign minister Shahid emphasised that greater connectivity results in prosperity, the MEA said..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar floods: Death toll mounts to 25, 77.77 lakh people affected

The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 25 on Thursday with one of the 16 affected districts reporting a fresh fatality, though inundation by overflowing rivers with origins in Nepal appeared to have slowed down, causing the number of tho...

UK PM Johnson: We want EU deal, but not at any cost

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin he was he was determined to reach a trade deal with the European union, but would not bend on the issue of level playing-field commitments.He underlined ... that...

Karnataka reports 6,706 new COVID-19 cases

With Karnataka reporting 6,706 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the states coronavirus cases now stand at 2,03,200, said the state health department. As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, there are 78,337 active cases w...

Portugal vows zero tolerance over racism after threats to lawmakers, activists

Portugals president promised zero tolerance of racism and authorities launched an investigation after several people, including two Black lawmakers, were the target of e-mailed threats allegedly sent by a far-right group. One of the e-mails...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020