Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman posing as cop issuing fake challans for COVID-19 violations held

On Wednesday, when Head Constable Sumer Singh was patrolling the area, he noticed a woman in Tilak Nagar stopping people for not wearing masks and issuing challans, police said. He became suspicious and asked another constable to come in plain clothes and check.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:17 IST
Woman posing as cop issuing fake challans for COVID-19 violations held

A 20-year-old woman was arrested from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area for allegedly posing as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police and issuing fake challans for COVID-19-related violations, police said on Thursday. The woman was later identified as Tamanna Jahan, a resident of Nangloi in outer Delhi. She was not employed and issued fake challans to make easy money, they said.

She wore police uniform and issued fake challans to those found not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms, police said. On Wednesday, when Head Constable Sumer Singh was patrolling the area, he noticed a woman in Tilak Nagar stopping people for not wearing masks and issuing challans, police said.

He became suspicious and asked another constable to come in plain clothes and check. When the other constable went up to her without wearing a mask, she stopped him and asked him to pay a fine, police said. "When the constable asked her where she was posted, the accused told him that she was posted at Tilak Nagar police station. When the constable asked her for her identify card, she panicked and could not produce any document," a senior police official said.

The information was then passed on to Tilak Nagar police personnel, who then reached the spot, recorded constable Ashok's statement and arrested the woman, the officer said. During interrogation, the woman told the police that due to her poor financial condition, she posed as a police officer and issued fake challans to make money, he said.

She told the police that she had recently got married against her parents' will and did not have any source of income. Since the lockdown, after seeing police personnel actively patrolling and issuing challans to those found violating lockdown rules, she also decided to pose as a police officer and earn money. She was also preparing for civil services exams. She had appeared in the exam earlier but could not clear it, she told police. A fake challan book, Rs 800 and police uniform was recovered from her, police said, adding that a case has been registered against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate Biden

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hailed the deal between on Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday as an historic step toward a more stable Middle East, warning he would not support Israels annexation of ...

CBI, ED should be allowed to continue probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI tells SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said the CBI in its submission filed in the apex co...

Vaani Kapoor picks 'Vicky Donor' as her favourite movie of Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Vaani Kapoor who is all set to play Ayushmann Khurranas love interest in director Abhishek Kapoors untitled film, shared on Thursday that her favourite performance by Khurrana is in his debut film Vicky Donor. Ayushman is one of the m...

Bengal: 10 police officers to get CM's medal

The West Bengal government announced of Thursday that ten senior officers will be given the Chief Ministers Police Medal on the Independence day in recognition of their services. Four senior officers will be awarded the Chief Ministers Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020