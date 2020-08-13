Left Menu
Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Sarthak' launched

The ship was launched by Veena Ajay Kumar, wife of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, through video conferencing from the Coast Guard headquarters at New Delhi, said the ministry in a statement. Ajay Kumar, Indian Coast Guard's Director General K Natarajan, Goa Shipyard Limited's Chairman and Managing Director Bharat Bhushan Nagpal and other senior officials of the Defence Ministry were also present at the launch ceremony, it noted. The OPV is fitted with the state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery, the statement said.

Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Sarthak' launched

An offshore patrol vessel (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard was launched and rechristened as "Sarthak" on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. The ship was launched by Veena Ajay Kumar, wife of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, through video conferencing from the Coast Guard headquarters at New Delhi, said the ministry in a statement.

Ajay Kumar, Indian Coast Guard's Director General K Natarajan, Goa Shipyard Limited's Chairman and Managing Director Bharat Bhushan Nagpal and other senior officials of the Defence Ministry were also present at the launch ceremony, it noted. The OPV is fitted with the state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery, the statement said. The 105 metre ship displaces approximately 2,350 tonnes and is propelled by two 9,100 KW diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots, with an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, it stated.

