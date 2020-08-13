Left Menu
One dead, five injured as house collapses in Mumbai

He was related to owner of the house, Chandrabhaga Kshirsagar, said a police official, adding that her 12-year- old grandson also sustained minor injuries. Contractor Ayub Shaikh who was carrying out the repair job was also among the injured, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:09 IST
One person was killed and five were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in suburban Chembur on Thursday evening, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The incident took place at Thakkar Bappa Colony around 5.30 pm when repairing was underway in the ground-plus-one storey house and a slab came down, said a BMC official.

Six people who sustained injuries in the incident were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar but one of them was declared `brought dead', he said. Another person whose condition was critical was later shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion, he added.

Most of those injured were labourers,including a 65-year-old man. Four of them were discharged after treatment.

A fire brigade official said debris was being removed. The Nehru Nagar Police, meanwhile, registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The deceased was identifed as Prabhu Khandare (60). He was related to owner of the house, Chandrabhaga Kshirsagar, said a police official, adding that her 12-year- old grandson also sustained minor injuries.

Contractor Ayub Shaikh who was carrying out the repair job was also among the injured, he said..

