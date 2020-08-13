Moderate rainfall in Pune district between August 14-17

Moderate rainfall with occasional intense spell is likely to occur in Pune district of Maharashtra in the next few days, IMD officials said. According to the officials, moderate rain (15.6 mm to 64 mm per day) with occasional intense spell is likely in and around Pune district between August 14 and August 17.

"During the intense spell, there is a chance of partial reduction in visibility and roads becoming slippery. Also, minor landslides are likely to take place adjacent to hilly areas," said an officer.

He said isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm per day) to very heavy (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm per day) are likely to occurin the next four days in ghat areas of Pune district. The officer added that an 'orange alert' has been issued for ghat areas of the district.