Leakage and breakage during floods is not out of character, says JD-U's Lalan Singh

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned the Bihar government after the approach road to Bangra Ghat Mahasetu was washed off hours before the inauguration, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh on Thursday said the leakage and breakage at some places are not out of character during floods.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:36 IST
Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned the Bihar government after the approach road to Bangra Ghat Mahasetu was washed off hours before the inauguration, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh on Thursday said the leakage and breakage at some places are not out of character during floods. "Tejashwi Yadav doesn't understand the difference between a bridge and an approach road. Neither the main bridge nor the smaller bridges attached to it were affected. The incident happened seven kilometres away from the main bridge where an approached road washed off," said Singh while talking to ANI.

He added that the flood situation in Bihar is one of the worst after years and the restoration work will begin as soon as the water levels start receding. "The water levels of most rivers have crossed the marks of the year 1987 and 2017, and leakage and breakage at some places are not out of character. We will look after its restoration the moment pressure is down," he added.

The approach road leading to the Bangra Ghat Mahasetu bridge in Patna's Gopalganj got washed off after the flow of water increased following the damage in Saran Dam, on August 12, the day before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was to inaugurate it through video conference. The death toll due to floods in Bihar has reached 24 and the number of people affected across 16 districts crossed 75 lakh mark on Tuesday, as per the state government. 66 animals have also lost their lives due to floods until Tuesday.

"24 people dead and 75,02,621 affected across 16 districts of Bihar due to floods. 66 animals have died," according to the bulletin issued by the disaster management department. As many as 33 State/National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief work in the state. Moreover, 12,479 people have been shifted to relief camps. (ANI)

