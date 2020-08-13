Illegally constructed bungalow pulled down in Nagpur

Illegally constructed bungalow pulled down in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:42 IST
Nagpur, Aug 13 (PTI)Nagpur Municipal Corporation(NMC) has razed an illegally constructed bungalow of SahilSayyad who is in jail currently in various fraud and landgrabbing cases
Anti-encroachment department of the NMC, on directionsof commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, demolished the bungalow whichstood in Zingabai Takli area on Wednesday, the civic body saidin a release.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Nagpur Municipal Corporation
- Zingabai Takli