Illegally constructed bungalow pulled down in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 13 (PTI)Nagpur Municipal Corporation(NMC) has razed an illegally constructed bungalow of SahilSayyad who is in jail currently in various fraud and landgrabbing cases

Anti-encroachment department of the NMC, on directionsof commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, demolished the bungalow whichstood in Zingabai Takli area on Wednesday, the civic body saidin a release.