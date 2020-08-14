Man, son die as car catches fire after collision with bus

A man and his son were charred to death after the car in which they were traveling caught fire following a collision with a bus in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday afternoon, the police said. Prabhat Barad (57) and Hitesh Barad (29), residents of Bhayandar, were heading for Gujarat when an oncoming MSRTC bus hit the road divider, entered the opposite lane and hit their car.

The incident took place near Dekhale village. Following the collision, the car caught fire, a police official said.

Three passengers in the bus besides its driver were injured. A case of rash driving was registered against the driver and further probe is on, the police said..