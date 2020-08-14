Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt releases guidelines for Independence Day celebration in schools amid COVID-19

The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha on Thursday issued guidelines for Independence Day celebration in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-08-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 05:57 IST
Odisha govt releases guidelines for Independence Day celebration in schools amid COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha on Thursday issued guidelines for Independence Day celebration in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the guidelines, no student would be asked to participate in the Independence Day celebrations this year and only headmasters and teachers would attend the flag-hoisting ceremonies.

The guidelines are applicable to all schools i.e. government, aided schools, Private, Madrasas, Sanskrit Tolls, DIETS and other training institutes under the School and Mass Education department. All the COVID-19 norms and safety protocols would be followed during the ceremony and only 10 people would be allowed. This year, no eatables would be distributed at the event and the duration of the function would be two hours from 9 am to 11 am. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans major investment program with Colombia - White House

U.S. officials will unveil a major economic investment program with the Colombian government next week as Washington expands its drive to yank supply chains out of China and bring them closer to home, a senior White House official said Thur...

Rockets, 76ers finish restart without key players

All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will not only miss the Houston Rockets final seeding game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook will also be unavailable for the start of the Rockets playoff series against his former tea...

Oregon State Police leaving Portland over lack of prosecutions

Oregon State Police on Thursday said they were withdrawing protection from Portlands federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutors decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there. The state police were deployed to Portl...

FOREX-Dollar drifts higher as caution returns to currency markets

The dollar drifted higher on Friday, helped by strong U.S. jobs data as well as firmer global demand for safe-havens amid concerns about the coronavirus recovery, setting the currency up to potentially snap a seven-week losing streak.Early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020