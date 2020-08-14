Rains likely to lash Delhi-NCR in next few hours: IMD
Isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas are likely to experience light rains over the period of next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 08:07 IST
Isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas are likely to experience light rains over the period of next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning. "Light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Isolated places of Entire Delhi during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted at 7.5 am on Monday.
Delhi experienced heavy rains on Thursday and early hours of Friday. Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station, at an underpass in the Dwarka area on Thursday following rainfall. (ANI)
