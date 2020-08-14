Four minors detained with two looted motorbikes
Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers after detaining four minors and seizing two looted motorbikes in Muzaffarnagar district. SP (Rural) Nepal Singh told reporters that the four were aged around 12 years.
A police team intercepted four people on a motorbike in Shahpur area last evening and after questioning them, recovered two motorbikes and a mobile phone. The bikes were found to be looted from Phugan and Shahpur areas, Singh said.
The minors were produced before a juvenile court and sent to judicial custody..
