Two dead as boulders falls on vehicles in Mandi
Two people were killed as boulders fell on their vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in the early hours of Friday, police said. A big boulder fell on a parked vehicle, leaving the driver dead.PTI | Mandi | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:16 IST
Two people were killed as boulders fell on their vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The incident occurred near Hanogi Mata Temple on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway at 5:15 am, Mandi Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Chand, said. A big boulder fell on a parked vehicle, leaving the driver dead. Efforts are on to extricate the body from the mangled remains of the vehicle.
Some boulders also fell on another vehicle passing through the area, killing driver Gurmukh Singh of Una's Bangana tehsil. Some other occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.PTI CORR DJI DV DV
