Define inclusive vaccine access strategy now: Rahul Gandhi to govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. The Government of India (GOI) must do it now," he said on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:43 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution. He said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now.
"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. The Government of India (GOI) must do it now," he said on Twitter. Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.
