Terrorists gun down two JK policemen outside Srinagar

Terrorists gun down two JK policemen outside SrinagarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:51 IST
Terrorists fired indicriminately on a Jammu and Kashmir police party in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city Friday morning, leaving two personnel dead, officials said
Police said terrorists opened fire on the police team near Nowgam bypass, injuring three personnel, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment but two of them succumbed to their injuries
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched for the terrorists.
