Minor fire breaks out at LNJP hospital
New Delhi, Aug 14 (PIT) A minor fire broke out at LNJP Hospital in central Delhi on Friday morning, officials said. The Fire Department said it received information about the blaze around 11 am.
"At 11.05 a fire in electric wires at gate no 2 of gyanic ward of LNJP hosp was received, fire was immediately brought under control by DFS. No damage to hosp," Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, tweeted. According to an official from LNJP, some electric wires were hanging low and they came in contact with water that had collected due to rains on Thursday.
He said a minor fire broke out at 11.30 am. A fire tender was sent to the hospital, he added.
