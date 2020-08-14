Pondy Lt Guv, CM extend Independence Day greetings to people

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief MinisterV Narayanasamy extended greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the eve of 74th Independence day. In her message, the former IPS officer said, "nation is facing challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic and as a fall out the economic challenge.

Nation as a whole faces the challenges with resolve and strength supported by the conviction of 1.2 billion citizens." Bedi called upon the people to take inspiration from Covid-19 warriors, doctors and nurses, brave soldiers defending the borders, police force ensuring safety measures and sanitary workers. The Chief Minister said, "we should also unite together and wage a successful war against the pandemic.

We should get liberated from the pandemic through sustained efforts." He also observed that celebration of the Independence Day would be a simpler one this year because of the pandemic situation. "However the zeal and patriotic spirit of the people would be on higher level to meet the challenge," he added.

Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Leader of the opposition N Rangasamy, and leaders of various parties also greeted the people. PTI COR ROH ROH.