Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former SP leader who announced bounty on Karnataka MLA's nephew booked for disturbing communal harmony

A case was registered against former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shahzeb Rizvi here for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by announcing a prize of Rs 51 lakhs in connection with the Bengaluru violence, said Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut on Friday.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:45 IST
Former SP leader who announced bounty on Karnataka MLA's nephew booked for disturbing communal harmony
Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut speaking to ANI on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered against former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shahzeb Rizvi here for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by announcing a prize of Rs 51 lakhs in connection with the Bengaluru violence, said Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut on Friday. "A man here had announced a prize of Rs 51 lakhs in connection with the Bengaluru violence. Police took suo moto cognizance and registered the FIR. A case has been registered against him for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony and stern action will be taken. If needed, he will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA)," Pandey told ANI.

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a social media post made allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen. 206 people have been so far in connection with the violence.

Rizvi has allegedly announced a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Naveen, the nephew of Karnataka Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy, for his alleged "blasphemous" post on social media. According to the police, searches are being conducted to nab the leader who is on the run.

The former SP leader announced the bounty in a purported video, which went viral on social media, following which a probe was ordered into the matter.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

WPI inflation falls 0.58 pc in July, food prices spike

The wholesale price-based inflation stood at -0.58 pc in July, remaining in the negative zone for the fourth straight month even as vegetables and other food items turned costlier. WPI inflation in June was - 1.81 per cent, while for the mo...

BSE signs pact with Gujarat govt's iHub to help startups raise capital

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with iHub, an incubation setup established by the Gujarat government, to encourage and support startups in raising capital. Besides, the exchange will offer multiple benefits in ...

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement.

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube Statement....

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand extended a lockdown in the countrys biggest city in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, while Britons were rushing back from summer holidays in France ahead of the planned 14-day quarantine for all tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020