Former SP leader who announced bounty on Karnataka MLA's nephew booked for disturbing communal harmony

A case was registered against former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shahzeb Rizvi here for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by announcing a prize of Rs 51 lakhs in connection with the Bengaluru violence, said Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut on Friday. "A man here had announced a prize of Rs 51 lakhs in connection with the Bengaluru violence. Police took suo moto cognizance and registered the FIR. A case has been registered against him for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony and stern action will be taken. If needed, he will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA)," Pandey told ANI.

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a social media post made allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen. 206 people have been so far in connection with the violence.

Rizvi has allegedly announced a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Naveen, the nephew of Karnataka Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy, for his alleged "blasphemous" post on social media. According to the police, searches are being conducted to nab the leader who is on the run.

The former SP leader announced the bounty in a purported video, which went viral on social media, following which a probe was ordered into the matter.