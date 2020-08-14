KIIT offers free education to children of COVID-19 victims

In a humanitarian gesture, KIIT-Deemed to be University has decided to provide technical and professional education free of cost to the children of COVID-19 deceased in Odisha. Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, said that the move aims at extending a helping hand to the affected families.

"The novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal life and livelihoods of the people across the country, including Odisha. "Sons and daughters of the COVID-19 deceased in Odisha, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and diploma engineering, as per their eligibility for admission," he said.

This facility will be available for two academic years, 2020-21 and 2021-22 only, KIIT-DU authorities said. Preference will be given to the children of COVID-19 deceased from BPL, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes categories.

"KIIT-DU is the only university in the country and abroad to extend such a humanitarian gesture," a university official claimed. Apart from this initiative, KIIT-DU has been operating four standalone COVID-19 hospitals in the coastal state with over 1,200 bed capacity and more than 200 critical care units for the last five months, he said.

KIIT-DU is also at the frontline of the state's war against COVID-19 by contributing food and medical supplies to the needy, creating awareness among the people and providing animal care during the crisis, the official said..