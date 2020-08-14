Left Menu
Goa: First two COVID-19 patients treated with plasma therapy test negative for infection

The first two patients, who were treated for COVID-19 with plasma therapy in Goa, have tested negative of the virus, said the state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:03 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The first two patients, who were treated for COVID-19 with plasma therapy in Goa, have tested negative of the virus, said the state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday. Addressing media regarding COVID-19 situation in the coastal state, Rane said that "this is a great achievement for us" as the first two patients treated for COVID-19 with plasma therapy have tested negative.

The state health department has also decided to reserve three of its wards in Goa Medical College (GMC) to treat extremely critical COVID-19 patients. The critical patients were earlier shifted to ESI hospital. "The critical patients from ESI hospital will be shifted to these wards in GMC," said the health department.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the people's behaviour towards the coronavirus infected patients, the state government has further decided to take strict action against building a society which stigmatises COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rane urged everyone to celebrate the festival at the personal level. He said, "This is not the time for Ganesh Chaturthi. I have asked my family to postpone the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, if possible. It would not make us less religious."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Goa has 3,491 active cases, 6,912 cured/recovered/migrated cases and 91 fatalities as of Augst 14. (ANI)

