Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLA files plaint regarding attack on his house, claims loss runs upto Rs 3 cr

The Congress legislator has also sought police protection for him, his family and people of Pulakeshinagar constituency that he represents. "I have given the complaint, in which I have mentioned about the damages and asked the police to investigate and provide me justice by finding the culprits," Murthy said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:09 IST
Cong MLA files plaint regarding attack on his house, claims loss runs upto Rs 3 cr

Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy on Friday lodged a complaint with the police regarding the attack on his house and property during the violence that erupted here over a social media post allegedly posted by his relative, and said loss may be to the tune of Rs 3 crore. The Congress legislator has also sought police protection for him, his family and people of Pulakeshinagar constituency that he represents.

"I have given the complaint, in which I have mentioned about the damages and asked the police to investigate and provide me justice by finding the culprits," Murthy said. Speaking to reporters, he said, with the complaint he has given a list containing details about the loss.

"An estimated Rs 3 crore loss has been incurred, including the house.. there is nothing left to call it a house, it only has to be demolished. I'm deeply pained because it is the house where I was born and grew up, it was built by my parents, it was my parent's remembrance," he added.

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of MLA Murthy. The MLA's residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

Maintaining that he has not blamed or named anyone in the plaint, Murthy said let the police probe and find out. "I have a brotherly relationship with everyone, I'm someone who believes in taking everyone along. I dont have hatred or enmity towards anyone.There was no need for anyone to have hatred toward me," he said.

Wondering what led someone to destroy his house, he said, "if something has happened to someone in my family, who would have been responsible. So I have lodged a complaint and have sought protection." Responding to a query on political rivalry, Murthy said he has good relationships with people irrespective of their party affiliation and works equally with everyone. "I had no information or any clue about what is the reason... I have not quarreled with any one," he added.

There are reports that local politics with an eye on upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls might have also added to the fury, pointing at alleged differences between local corporators and MLA Murthy, who had joined Congress from JD(S). Reports also point to SDPI's growing desire to gain grounds in the locality, that has considerable Muslim population.

Asked whether the incident was a conspiracy by some Muslim leaders to cut down his influence in the constituency as has been reported, Murthy denied it, saying there is no such thing, because all of us- Muslims, Hindus and Christians are all united here. "For 25-years, there have not been any such incidents, it should not happen in the future also," he said.

On investigations so far suggesting SDPI's role, the MLA said, let there be a detailed investigation to bring the truth out. Clarifying that Naveen, who posted the inflammatory post was his sister's son, but he had no relationship with him, he said, "whoever is the culprit, they should be punished." Meanwhile, several Muslim community leaders along with Congress legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan visited Murthy's ravaged house, and even offered a small prayer there for peace.

One of the leaders also offered to repair or reconstruct the MLA's house, to which Murthy thanked profusely and said, "we will build our house, we only seek your blessings and peace." PTI KSU ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy to urgently buy 10 ship-based drones

Aiming to boost surveillance capabilities against enemy warships operating in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy has moved a proposal to urgently acquire 10 shipborne drones which can keep a close eye on activities of the adversaries....

Contingents of Air India, IAF, govt officials and security personnel leave for US to collect VVIP aircraft 'Air India One'

By Ashoke Raj Contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials have left for United States to accept the delivery of the Special Extra Section Flight SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.Top go...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rise less than expected in July

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected and could slow further in the months because of spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks. Retail sales rose 1.2 last month after advancing 8.4 in...

Cop sustains injuries in Kabul explosion

A cop on Friday sustained injuries when police were trying to defuse an explosive device planted in a motorcycle here. The incident took place in the 17th district area.An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020