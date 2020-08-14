Govt taking efforts for resumption of mining activity: Goa Guv

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said the state government was making all attempts to ensure resumption of mining industry. He said that he and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have been trying to ensure that the mining industry resumes "either through court or legislative action".

Malik's statement comes a day after representatives OF 27 village panchayats in the state's mining belt met him and sought his intervention in the resumption of the industry, which came to a standstill in the early months of 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. The governor said the closure of iron ore extraction has hit the states revenue collection and also left a psychological impact on the people dependent on the industry.

"Resumption of mining is very important for the development of Goa...The issue is before the court, but the CM is also working to find political solution for this through legislative means. I am satisfied with the attempts made by the CM," Malik said..