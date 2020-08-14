AIIMS doctor's decomposed body found hanging in rented accomodation in Delhi
The decomposed body of a 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented accomodation in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Friday afternoon, police said Police received information about foul smell emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:51 IST
The decomposed body of a 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented accomodation in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Friday afternoon, police said
Police received information about foul smell emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar. "After reaching the spot, a decomposed body of a male was found hanging in a room on the second floor. The room was locked from inside. The deceased was later identified as Mohit Singhla," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He was doing research in the department of Pediatrics in AIIMS Hospital here and last attended office on Tuesday, the DCP said. He was a resident of Panchkula in Haryana and residing alone in the room since 2006, police said, adding that the proceeding under section 174 CrPC has been initiated.
- READ MORE ON:
- AIIMS
- south Delhi
- Hauz Khas
- Haryana
- Panchkula
- AIIMS Hospital
ALSO READ
Police rescue man who fell from building and got trapped in metal grille in south Delhi
Randeep Guleria-led AIIMS team likely to visit Medanta to oversee Amit Shah's COVID-19 treatment
Wonder why Home Minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive
No benefit of plasma therapy in reducing COVID-19 mortality risk, says AIIMS trial interim analysis
Delhi CM visits AIIMS to enquire about condition of 12-yr-old victim of 'sexual assault'