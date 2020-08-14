Left Menu
US consulates to begin limited student visa processing from August 17

We are pleased to announce that consular sections at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and our Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will begin processing of student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17, it said in a release. The visa processing will be done first for emergency student and exchange visitor appointment requests received prior to August 12 and then offer public appointments, according to the release.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:47 IST
US consulates to begin limited student visa processing from August 17

The US Embassy in New Delhi and consulates in various cities, including Hyderabad, will begin processing student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17, the Consulate here said on Friday. We are pleased to announce that consular sections at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and our Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will begin processing of student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17, it said in a release.

The visa processing will be done first for emergency student and exchange visitor appointment requests received prior to August 12 and then offer public appointments, according to the release. Prospective students and exchange visitors should schedule an appointment no more than three weeks prior to their class start date and the respective consular sections expect appointment slots to be filled quickly, it added.

Though student visas are a high priority and every effort will be made to assist their visa applicants in a timely fashion, while keeping customers and staff safe, it is not possible to accommodate all requests in time for the start of the fall semester, the release said. We will try to handle requests based on when we receive them and when classes will start. We ask for your patience during this time, the US government said.

The routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services, stopped in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, will continue to remain closed and no specific date can be provided when they will resume, the release added..

