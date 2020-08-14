Left Menu
Plan of return of KPs to Kashmir Valley ‘sabotaged’ by J-K administration: APMCC

The organisation also blamed the administration for reportedly harassing the Kashmiri migrants employed in the Valley under the prime minister’s special economic package. "The Government of India was being misled by certain top bureaucrats of the Union territory on the issue of return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus to the Valley.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:52 IST
The All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) on Friday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “sabotaging” the multipronged plan of the return of displaced Kashmiri Hindus to the Valley. The organisation also blamed the administration for reportedly harassing the Kashmiri migrants employed in the Valley under the prime minister’s special economic package.

"The Government of India was being misled by certain top bureaucrats of the Union territory on the issue of return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus to the Valley. A narrative against them was being created in New Delhi about sidelining the community and its rehabilitation,” APMCC national spokesman King C Bharati said here. "The consequence of this sabotage by the UT administration would not be good if Kashmiri Hindus remain neglected by the government led by Prime Minister Narendera Modi," he said. He alleged that the employees under the PM’s special package were selectively targeted by the administration with regard to their inter-district transfer, accommodation and other issues.

Bharati also alleged that the Union territory administration was “delaying” implementation of projects sanctioned by the Centre for the development of Kashmiri Hindus. APMCC general secretary Arun Kandroo said the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) was dragging its feet on the employment of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) in the Valley despite approval of a proposal for additional 3,000 posts to be funded by the Centre.

The Kashmiri Pandits organisation also sought the intervention of the prime minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the matter. PTI AB SRY

