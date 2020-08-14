I-Day celebration in Nagaland to be low-key affair sans march-past

The 74th Independence Day celebration on Saturday will be a low-key affair in Nagaland without customary march-past and only a handful of dignitaries have been invited for the function in view of raging Covid-19 situation in the state, official sources said on Friday. In order to maintain minimum gathering, there would be not more than 100 attendees at the main function.

The measures have been taken in consonance with the central government's directives to avoid large congregation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has notified that only very senior bureaucrats and a few heads of departments will attend the programme at the main venue, Director of Information and Public Relation department Limawati Ao said.

The event will be live-streamed by the department on digital platforms from 9 am, an official bulletin said. The government has directed all heads of departments to hoist the national flag in government offices and institutions at 6am following coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be present at the main celebration at the Secretariate Plaza here, while Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton will unfurl the tricolour in Dimapur. No march-past will be held during the celebration this year, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R P Kikon said.

However, three contingents of the 4th Nagaland Armed Police Battalion, 10th NAP IRB and Nagaland Police Brass Band will be present for the guard of honour. The home department has been asked to disinfect and sanitise the venue and ensure social distancing and health safety protocols during the programme.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that Independence Day passes off peacefully in the state. The northeastern state of Nagaland is witnessing spike in coronavirus cases.

Nagaland has a total of 3168 Covid cases while eight persons have died due to the deadly disease. The pandemic forced a constricted one-day monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.