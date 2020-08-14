Left Menu
At Home function at Raj Bhawan cancelled amid COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Governor

The At Home function -- on the occasion of Independence Day -- at the Raj Bhawan would not be held in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The At Home function -- on the occasion of Independence Day -- at the Raj Bhawan would not be held in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has decided not to hold the 'AT HOME' function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day, this year," read a statement from the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan on Friday.

"Governor Harichandan called upon the people to follow health protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the statement added. Andhra Pradesh reported 9,996 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally for coronavirus cases to 264,142, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer on Thursday.

As per the nodal officer, there are 90,840 active cases while 170,924 patients have recovered from the disease. Eighty-two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,378. (ANI)

