Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beirut blast: India sends medical, food supplies to Lebanon

India on Friday handed over to Lebanon 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, in the wake of the deadly explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital of Beirut last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:54 IST
Beirut blast: India sends medical, food supplies to Lebanon
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@UNHABITAT)

India on Friday handed over to Lebanon 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, in the wake of the deadly explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital of Beirut last week. "India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Later, at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to the massive explosion in Beirut on August 4, India had offered its assistance to Lebanon and sought from them an assessment of their requirement. "Based on this, today morning an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft was deployed to deliver 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid on behalf of the Government of India to Lebanon," he said.

The aircraft landed in Beirut a few hours back and the aid has been handed over by the Indian Ambassador there to senior officials of the Lebanese Armed Forces who are coordinating all the relief efforts, Srivastava said. The aid contains emergency medical supplies, wheat flour, sugar and pulses, and also relief materials like blankets, dignity kits and sleeping mats, which are required as a large number of people have been rendered homeless, he said.

In light of the spike in the COVID-19 cases in Lebanon, the Indian government has also separately sent Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), including surgical gloves and surgical gowns, to Lebanon, he said, adding that the consignment is expected to reach Beirut in the coming days. The blast, which killed more than 170 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless, is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, according to reports.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

ATP adjusts schedule, plans season-end Finals without fans

The Italian Open is shifting to a week earlier than originally planned in September, and the Hamburg European Open -- scrapped in July because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will follow it on a provisional ATP calendar for the rest of the 2...

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd and ruled that the management of the company be handed over back to its board. A three-member N...

Trump's younger brother, Robert, is hospitalised in New York

President Donald Trumps younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalised in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday, according to White Hous...

U.S. government watchdog says top homeland security appointments were improper

A U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. The U.S. Government Accountability Office GAO found that the appoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020