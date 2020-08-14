Left Menu
NEP 2020 implementation will transform future challenges into opportunities, pave way for New India: President

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:58 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed confidence that the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will transform the future challenges into opportunities, and pave the way for a new India. In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the President said that the Central government has decided to implement the NEP with a view to providing futuristic education to children and youth of the country.

"I am confident that with the implementation of this policy, a new quality education system will be developed and this will transform the future challenges into opportunities, paving the way for a New India. Our youth will be able to freely choose their subjects according to their interests and talents. They would have an opportunity to realise their potential. Our future generations will not only be able to get employment on the strength of such abilities but will also create employment opportunities for others," he said. President asserted that NEP will strengthen the culture of 'conclusion, innovation and institution' in the sphere of education.

"The NEP spells a long term vision with far-reaching impact. It will strengthen the culture of 'inclusion, innovation and institution in the sphere of education. Imparting education in the mother tongue has been given emphasis in order to help young minds grow spontaneously," he said. "This will strengthen Indian languages as well as the unity of the country. Youth empowerment is essential for building a strong nation. The NEP is a right step in this direction," he added.

The Union Cabinet has recently approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

