AYUSH Ministry launches campaign to raise awareness about practices for boosting immunity

The Ministry of AYUSH on Friday launched a three-month campaign on "Ayush for Immunity", aiming at increasing awareness about affordable and easy practices that can be adopted for enhancing immunity and preventing any disease. The campaign was launched through a webinar in which over 50 thousand people participated.

In key-note address, spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravisankar said that Ayush solutions could lead the entire world to healthier and happier lives was the highlight of the event. The other key speakers included Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH; Milind Soman, celebrity and fitness icon; Dr Geetha Krishnan, Technical Officer, WHO; and Professor Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar further spoke about the need to enhance immunity and the requirement of lifestyle change in the current COVID-19 scenario. He presented a larger vision of the potential life-enhancing influence of Ayurvedic and other Ayush practices. Secretary of Ministry of AYUSH, Rajesh Kotecha elaborated on the theme of the event -- accessible and affordable health for all, through Ayush solutions. He also mentioned various initiatives that the Ministry is planning to launch under the umbrella of "Ayush for Immunity" campaign.

While Soman shared his views regarding health and fitness and encouraged citizens to practice healthy living, Nesari shared the recent experiences of All India Institute of Ayurveda in preventive and curative activities as part of the fight against CoOVID-19. The webinar was staged on Ayush Virtual Convention Centre (AVCC), the new digital communication platform of the Ministry. The event was also streamed live on the official Facebook handle of Ministry of AYUSH and observed a total live viewership of 60,000 people. (ANI)