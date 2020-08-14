Left Menu
13-year-old girl raped by neighbour

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she went outside to relieve herself in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday, they said The girl, a class IX student at a government school, was taken to a hospital for medical examination, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:40 IST
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she went outside to relieve herself in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Friday. The police have arrested the 18-year-old man. The incident took place on Thursday, they said

The girl, a class IX student at a government school, was taken to a hospital for medical examination, a senior police officer said. The father of the minor told the police that the incident took place when his daughter had gone outside the jhuggi to relieve herself. Her neighbour and one of his friends took her behind the bushes, where the 18-year-old raped her. Later, the accused fled the spot, the officer said. A case of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station. Police have also apprehended the friend of the neighbour and is verifying his role in the incident, they said. The victim said she can identify her neighbour's friend by face, police added.

