Two AP-cadre IPS officers awarded President's police medal

Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI): Two Andhra Pradesh-cadre IPS officers of the 1994 batch, Ravisankar Ayyanar and Kumar Vishwajeet, have been chosen for the Presidents Police Medal for distinguished service on the eve of Independence Day 2020. Ayyanar is now the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) while Vishwajeet is the Principal Secretary (Home).

Crime Investigation Department Additional Superintendent L V Srinivasa Rao, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer N Venkata Reddy, AP Special Police Additional Commandant E S Sai Prasad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chittoor) K Eswara Reddy and 10 other officers and men have been chosen for the Indian Police Medal, a release from the DGPs office said. DGP D G Sawang congratulated the award winners and said their "professionalism, sincerity and commitment" towards duties were the key factors in their achievement.

He complimented them for contributing towards "raising the standards and profile" of Andhra Pradesh Police on the national stage.