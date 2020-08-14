Alleged rapist held after shootout in Hapur: Police

A man evading arrest for over a week after allegedly raping a six-year-old girl was nabbed on Friday by police after a shootout in a jungle near here, an official said. The police said the accused, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was on the run for over a week after raping the girl in Gadh Mukteshwar town of Hapur distrct.

The police had also announced a reward on his arrest. During the probe into the rape case, the police came to know that the accused ride a bike with word "Rajput" written on it and, accordingly, a drive to trace such a bike was launched. The police came to know on Frioday morning that such a bike was spotted near Mehmoodpur jungle in Gajraula and team was rushed to the spot.

On spotting the man, the police managed to overpower him, but he tried to run away after snatching the pistol of a policemen, prompting another police officer to fire at the accused. The accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was arrested. The police admitted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.