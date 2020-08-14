Left Menu
Delhi cop, killed during 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal; wife thanks govt

Maya Sharma, wife of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who died in the 2008 Batla House encounter, thanked the government for awarding her late husband 7th police medal for gallantry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:09 IST
Maya Sharma, wife of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. . Image Credit: ANI

Maya Sharma, wife of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who died in the 2008 Batla House encounter, thanked the government for awarding her late husband 7th police medal for gallantry. In a video message, she said, "Today Mohan Chand Sharma ji was awarded 7th police medal for gallantry for which I want to thank government. He might have become most awarded officer with seven police medals for gallantry, two president police medals for gallantry and Ashoka Chakra."

"This a proud moment for us and I want to congratulate his team who worked with him shoulder to shoulder. Jai Hind," Maya added. The Batla House encounter took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid were killed while two other suspects -- Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested.

Earlier in the day, as many as 926 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, according to a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 215 police personnel for their conspicuous gallant action, the MHA said. The majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.Among others include 55 personnel from CRPF, 81 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 23 from Uttar Pradesh and 16 from Delhi Police, 14 from Maharashtra and 12 from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). (ANI)

