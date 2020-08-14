Kerala begins distribution of Onam special food kits to ration card holders

The Kerala government on Thursday began distribution of special Onam food kits to ration card holders. These food kits will be distributed until August 29. "We started distribution of the Onam special food kits yesterday. It includes a total of 11 items including sugar, jaggery, green gram, coconut oil, chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, sambar powder, etc, and these will be distributed till August 29," a shop owner in Nanthancode told ANI.

He added that currently, only yellow cardholders are receiving rations. "Presently, we are distributing these kits to yellow cardholders. After this, we will distribute to pink cardholders, then to the blue card holders then to white cardholders," he said. This year, Onam will be celebrated from August 22 to September 2. (ANI)