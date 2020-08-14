Amit Shah speaks to CM Rupani over Gujarat rains and waterlogging, assures assistance
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and assured him of all possible support after several districts of the state witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:35 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and assured him of all possible support after several districts of the state witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. "Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Secretary regarding excessive waterlogging due to heavy rains in some districts of Gujarat, and ensured all possible help from the Centre," Shah tweeted.
"14 teams of NDRF have been kept on alert in the state and other teams will also be sent immediately if necessary," he added. Earlier today, waterlogging was reported in several parts of Surat city in Gujarat following heavy rainfall in the area.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of "heavy rains with strong surface winds in Gujarat region" on August 14 and August 15. (ANI)
