Leopard dies after being hit by vehicle in Pune

A two-year-old leopard died after apparently being hit by a vehicle in Katraj tunnel on Pune- Satara road here, a police officer said on Friday. Some local residents found the injured big cat inside the tunnel in the wee hours of Friday and alerted the police, the officer from Bhati Vidyapeeth police station said.

"When our team reached the spot, it found that the leopard had suffered serious injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle," he added. A case was registered against an unidentified person under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

