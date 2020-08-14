30 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The district reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 270, officials said. District Magistrate Selvakumari said three policemen and a jail inmate are among the fresh cases reported from Muzaffarnagar.

She said the health department received 263 sample results, out of which, 30 came out as positive, while 33 patients recovered. A total of 894 people have so far recovered from the disease in the district, the official added.

