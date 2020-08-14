Goa to form SPV soon for electronics manufacturing cluster

The Goa government has decided to expedite the process of setting up electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) at Tuen village in North Goa as it is set to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) soon. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the EMC, a project jointly funded by state and the Centre.

"For the EMC, formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) is mandatory and approval for it is expected within this month," read the statement issued by Chief Minister's Office (CMO) after the meeting. The second instalment of funding for the project would be deposited by the Centre soon, it added.

During the meeting,it was decided to reach out to maximum number of electronics manufacturing companies and invite them to Goa with the intention of increasing the employment opportunities, the statement said. The EMC is being developed under the scheme of Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.