Not allowed by cops to meet Sudiksha's family, alleges Azad Samaj Party

Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government for Sudiksha Bhati's family and alleged its members were not allowed to meet them on Friday. Sudiksha, 20, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, had died on Monday in a road accident in adjoining Bulandshahr district and her family has alleged that the crash took place because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her.

An Azad Samaj Party delegation, including Chandrashekhar Azad, had gone to meet the family of the woman, but alleged that they were not allowed entry into their village with the police citing "COVID-19 threat". District police officials, however, said two people from Ghaziabad who met the woman's family earlier this week to condole her demise have tested positive for COVID-19 and restrictions have been placed in Deri Scanar villager in view of this situation.

"Other political parties were allowed to meet Sudiksha Bhati's family but we were not allowed. The police have cooked up this COVID-19 theory to refrain us from meeting them," Azad Samaj Party's core committee member Ravindra Bhati told PTI. He said his party founder Azad and other members had reached the village in three vehicles this evening but were not allowed entry into it.

Police force, including Deputy Commissioner of Central Noida Harish Chander, had reached the house outside the village where the party members waited from around 5 pm till 8 pm, following which everyone left without meeting the family, he said. Azad met an uncle of Sudiksha who reached the house outside the village in the presence of police and assured help to the family, Bhati said.

"The Azad Samaj Party has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation to the family from the Uttar Pradesg government, a government job, a library and an idol of Sudiksha in the village," he said. Earlier in the day, the local Badalpur police station in-incharge said two people from Ghaziabad who had visited Sudiksha's family on August 11 and 12 were found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"These two people had also met several people in Deri Scanar village and there is a lot of movement of people to the house of Sudiksha these days for condolence meets and the possibility of the infection cannot be ruled out,' the police said, adding that the public is being cautioned to follow the social distancing norms. PTI KIS KJ KJ.