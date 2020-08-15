Left Menu
Light to moderate rainfall very likely over North and South Goa

Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at most parts of North Goa and South Goa districts during the next three hours (from 11 pm onwards), the Goa Meteorological Centre informed on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-08-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 01:35 IST
Light to moderate rainfall very likely over North and South Goa. Image Credit: ANI

Isolated locations over north and south Goa districts are likely to experience heavy spells. Rain is very likely to be accompanied by winds of speed 20-30 km/hr. Clouds are generally moving in a north-east direction, the Meteorological Centre, Goa said

At 2300 hrs, rain-bearing Clouds are approaching coastal lines of North Goa and South Goa from the sea, the weather department informed. (ANI)

