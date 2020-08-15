ITBP troops celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour in Ladakh at the height of 16,000 feet.

The troops carried the Indian flag at various strategic locations along the border.

The ITBP troops hoisted the tricolour on the banks of Pangong Tso, at an altitude of 14,000 feet. (ANI)