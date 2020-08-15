Left Menu
Development News Edition

No COVID-19 patient will be deprived of treatment in Odisha, says Patnaik on I-Day

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said no COVID-19 patient in the state will be deprived of treatment due to lack of money as the government has taken concrete steps to provide all facilities free of cost.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:52 IST
No COVID-19 patient will be deprived of treatment in Odisha, says Patnaik on I-Day

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said no COVID-19 patient in the state will be deprived of treatment due to lack of money as the government has taken concrete steps to provide all facilities free of cost. In his address to the people after unfurling the national flag at the Exhibition Ground here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the chief minister said his government is working with a mission to provide the best treatment to people afflicted with the dreaded virus.

He was confident that the war against the coronavirus pandemic will be won soon. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Independence Day was celebrated across the state sans large gatherings, parade and march-past.

Only a limited number of guests, including around 20 COVID-19 warriors, were invited for the main event in the state capital, while adequate heath safety measures were taken to contain the spread of the disease. Patnaik said the government has set up dedicated COVID hospitals in different areas of the state, and plasma therapy has been made available to the patients.

"No Corona patient will be deprived of treatment for want of money in Odisha. To ensure this, the state government is providing all the required facilities to COVID patients free of cost. Every life is valuable for us," the chief minister said. Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Saturday crossed the 57,000 mark with 2,496 new cases, the death toll mounted to 333.

He also said the government has taken adequate steps to boost economic activities amid the present crisis, while poor people and workers are being provided with assistance. Odisha attracted investment proposals to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore during this challenging period, he said, adding that the agriculture growth in the state was 7.61 per cent in 2019-20 as against the national average of 2.80 per cent.

The state has bagged 18 per cent of the total investment received in the country during the period, he said. Patnaik also mentioned that Odisha has emerged as the number one state in the country in getting investment, overtaking Maharashtra.

The pandemic has adverse impact on education, health and economy, and crores of people have lost their livelihood, the chief minister said, adding that the outbreak can be controlled when a vaccine comes. "I am fully confident that Corona will be eliminated soon and the victory march of mankind will progress," he said.

Hailing COVID-19 warriors for their active role in the battle against the pandemic, Patnaik said the recovery rate in Odisha is much better as compared to other states. "The fatality rate in the state is also low," the chief minister said.

The day was also celebrated in districts, blocks and panchayats in strict adherence to social distancing and other safety norms. The celebrations were restricted to hoisting the national flag in schools and colleges.

Internationally-acclaimed artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on Puri beach, paying tribute to COVID-19 warriors for their selfless service..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed everything so that we could breathe freely, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Today is the day for rememberin...

'Schitt's Creek' actor Noah Reid marries Clare Stone

Schitts Creek star Noah Reid has tied the knot with actor Clare Stone. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old Canadian star revealed that he got married to Stone, 28, on July 25.A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020, he posted alongside seve...

ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 crore through QIP of equity shares

ICICI Bank said on Saturday it has completed the allotment of equity shares under its qualified institutions placement and raised about Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of 41.89 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per unit. ...

Report of positive virus test clouds Reds-Pirates matchup

Coming off their 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the host Cincinnati Reds are hopeful that Trevor Bauer can pitch them to a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. However, it was uncertain early Saturday whether the game would even take pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020