Maha: Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude recorded near Koyna dam
Updated: 15-08-2020 13:07 IST
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudewith epicentre near Koyna dam in Maharashtra's Satara districtwas recorded on Saturday morning, officials said
No loss of life or property was reported, they said
The earthquake was recorded at 10.22 am. Its epicentrewas 13.60 kms from the Koyna dam, officials of Satara districtadministration said.
