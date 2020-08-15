Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee set up to deliberate on minimum marriage age of women: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government is deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the matter. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme, the prime minister said, the government has started giving away sanitary napkins at Re 1 to empower women and also to keep their health in check.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:32 IST
Committee set up to deliberate on minimum marriage age of women: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government is deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the matter. Addressing the nation on India's 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi covered a range of issues related to women, including their role in the armed forces, economic empowerment, the effort to recruit them in the NCC and the government's scheme to provide sanitary napkins at Re 1. “We have set up a committee to deliberate on the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decisions after the committee submits its report,” he said.

The minimum age of marriage for women is 18 years and 21 for men. Discussing the role of women in the forces, the prime minister said India is among the countries of the world where women are involved in combat roles in the Navy and the Air Force. He added that women could comprise one-third of the one lakh new NCC cadets who will be given special training.

"We are expanding NCC in border areas; special training will be provided to about one lakh new NCC cadets, out of which we will try that one-third of them are our daughters," he said. On the economic empowerment of women, Prime Minister Modi said 22 crore of the 40 crore jan dhan accounts are of women and about Rs 30,000 crore have been deposited in their accounts during the pandemic.

"Out of Mudra loans worth Rs 25 crore, 70 per cent of them have been taken by our mothers and sisters. Under the Pradhan Matri Awaas Yojna, most registrations are under the name of women," he added. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme, the prime minister said, the government has started giving away sanitary napkins at Re 1 to empower women and also to keep their health in check. “In 6,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras, more than five crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time,” he said. Modi also said his government is determined to provide equal employment opportunities to women. “Whenever women have been given an opportunity, they have made India proud and strengthened the country. Today, the nation is determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to them,” Modi said.

“Today, women are working in underground coal mines as well as touching the sky while flying fighter planes,” he noted..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed everything so that we could breathe freely, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Today is the day for rememberin...

'Schitt's Creek' actor Noah Reid marries Clare Stone

Schitts Creek star Noah Reid has tied the knot with actor Clare Stone. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old Canadian star revealed that he got married to Stone, 28, on July 25.A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020, he posted alongside seve...

ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 crore through QIP of equity shares

ICICI Bank said on Saturday it has completed the allotment of equity shares under its qualified institutions placement and raised about Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of 41.89 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per unit. ...

Report of positive virus test clouds Reds-Pirates matchup

Coming off their 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the host Cincinnati Reds are hopeful that Trevor Bauer can pitch them to a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. However, it was uncertain early Saturday whether the game would even take pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020