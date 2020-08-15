Left Menu
Adityanath remembers freedom fighters on I-Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 14:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. In his fourth Independence Day speech, the chief minister also lauded health workers and security personnel for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in a saffron robe and turban, and wearing a white mask in view of the pandemic, Adityanath unfurled the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan here ahead of his address to the people of the state. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the event.

"On this occasion, I pay my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi under whose leadership the freedom movement was carried out. I also pay tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B R Ambedkar and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee," Adityanath said. He also remembered soldiers who lost their lives while defending the country and urged people to understand the importance of independence.

"It is our responsibility to make India clean by 2022 when we will celebrate 75 years of independence. Uttar Pradesh can also play a major and important role in 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'," he said. Adityanath also spoke about various welfare and developmental schemes of the Centre and the state government.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit unfurled the national flag at his residence, while Director General of Police H C Awasthy unfurled the tricolour at the police headquarters here. The national flag fluttered atop several buildings in the state capital.

However, unlike every year, most streets in Lucknow wore a deserted look and the revelry was missing as a coronavirus-induced statewide weekend lockdown kept people confined to their homes. "Till last year, we used to wake up to various patriotic songs being played on the occasion of Independence Day. But this year it was a silent day for the local residents due to the weekend lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak," said Dilip Sonkar, a vegetable vendor from Model House area.

