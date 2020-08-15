Left Menu
Female rhino calf rescued from fringe area of Kaziranga National Park in Assam

A joint team of Kaziranga National Park and the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) rescued a nearly one-year-old female rhino calf from Dahgaon village in the fringe area of the national park on Saturday morning.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:43 IST
Female rhino calf rescued on Saturday morning. (Visual from the spot). Image Credit: ANI

According to officials, the rhino calf is under observation at the CWRC, which is a jointly run wildlife care facility of the Assam Forest Department (AFD) and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

"The joint team of KNP and CWRC rescued a 1 yr old female rhino calf from Dahgaon village, fringe area of KNP today morning. The calf is under observation at CWRC, jointly run by Assam Forest Department and WTI," the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve tweeted.

